Meals on Wheels Atlanta braces for effects of tariffs on food prices, reduced funding

ATLANTA — Organizations, like Meals on Wheels Atlanta, are now bracing for possible reduced funding and the impacts President Trump’s tariffs might have on food costs.

“We have canned goods that are donated by corporations,” Brandon Jenkins of Meals on Wheels Atlanta told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington.

Jenkins said he knows the need, firsthand.

“We’ve definitely seen folks make some tough decisions for day-to-day things,” Jenkins explained.

Jenkins said he is now preparing for MOWA’s big ‘TASTE’ fundraiser to hopefully keep feeding senior citizens in need.

“We’ve seen a 30% increase in our protein products alone, so fish and chicken,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said rising grocery prices and impending tariffs are making the effort difficult and increasing the number of seniors who rely on food deliveries.

“We serve about 600 seniors on our meal delivery list, but we have over 800 on our waitlist,” Jenkins told Channel 2 Action News.

“It’s a huge concern,” celebrity chef and owner of Nana’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant, Kelli Ferrell said.

Farrell said she is helping MOWA by providing some of the food for the ‘TASTE’ fundraiser.

“We have our peach pecan waffle. Our famous fried chicken. Some shrimp and grits,” Ferrell showed Channel 2’s Audrey Washington.

Ferrell said she is giving back while, as a restaurateur dealing with the impact of President Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs on imported goods.

“The increase of food prices. The increase of just “to go” containers that come from different places. It affects us all. I want to make sure that no matter what that looks we are able to do our part and help the seniors,” Ferrell explained.

The TASTE event is scheduled for May 30th to benefit Meals on Wheels Atlanta.

