MARTA resuming Five Points Station transformation project next month

ATLANTA — MARTA is resuming the transformation project at Five Points Station. It’s set to start on May 17.
That means Alabama Street, Broad Street Plaza, and Peachtree Street Station entrances will be impacted.
Street-level station, elevator, and bus access will move to Forsyth Street.
Rail service and transfers will not be impacted and will operate as scheduled.
The project will improve transit connectivity, bring increased safety, and offer enhanced customer amenities.
The first phase of the project includes the destruction and removal of the concrete canopy.
Future phases include building a new canopy, improving the centralized bus hub and pedestrian connection to Broad Street, and adding community spaces, public art, and agriculture.
The budget for the project is approximately $230 million, funded mainly through the More MARTA Atlanta half-penny sales tax, with $13.8 million of the funding coming from the State of Georgia, $25 million coming from the Federal RAISE Grant, and remaining support from the MARTA core penny.
Bus service impacts beginning May 17:
The following routes will stop at Five Points on Forsyth Street:
- 3 – Martin Luther King Jr. Drive/Auburn Avenue
- 40 – Peachtree Street/Downtown
- 813 – Atlanta University Center
- 21 – Memorial Drive
- 49 – McDonough Boulevard
- 55 – Jonesboro Road
- 107 – Glenwood
- 186 – Rainbow Road Drive/South DeKalb
Three bus routes will be detoured to maintain service to Downtown and no longer stop at Five Points:
- 26 – Marietta Street/Perry Boulevard
- 42 – Pryor Road
- 816 – North Highland Avenue
The following routes will terminate at Georgia State Station:
- 21 – Memorial Drive
- 42 – Pryor Road
- 49 – McDonough Boulevard
- 55 – Jonesboro Road
- 107 – Glenwood
- 186 – Rainbow Road Drive/South DeKalb
The following routes will terminate at King Memorial Station:
- 26 – Marietta Street/Perry Boulevard
- 813 – Atlanta University Center
- 899 – Old Fourth Ward
The following route will terminate at Civic Center Station:
- 816 – North Highland Avenue
Bus routes operated by regional transit partners CobbLinc, Ride Gwinnett, and Xpress will run as scheduled.
CUSTOMER SERVICES IMPACT BEGINNING JUNE 6, 2025.
The following offices will temporarily re-locate (location details to be shared soon):
- MARTA Police precinct
- RideStore
- Lost & Found
- Reduced Fare
- MARTA HOPE
The following amenities will temporarily close:
- Restrooms - Nearby restroom access:
- GWCC/CNN Center (Westbound): “SMART” restrooms with remote access
- Peachtree Center (Northbound): Restrooms on north concourse level
- Georgia State (Eastbound): Restrooms on lower concourse level
- West End (Southbound): Restrooms on lower concourse level
- StationSoccer field
- Community garden
- MARTA Market
- Information booth
- Tunnel to federal building
