MARTA resuming Five Points Station transformation project next month

ATLANTA — MARTA is resuming the transformation project at Five Points Station. It’s set to start on May 17.

That means Alabama Street, Broad Street Plaza, and Peachtree Street Station entrances will be impacted.

Street-level station, elevator, and bus access will move to Forsyth Street.

Rail service and transfers will not be impacted and will operate as scheduled.

The project will improve transit connectivity, bring increased safety, and offer enhanced customer amenities.

The first phase of the project includes the destruction and removal of the concrete canopy.

Future phases include building a new canopy, improving the centralized bus hub and pedestrian connection to Broad Street, and adding community spaces, public art, and agriculture.

The budget for the project is approximately $230 million, funded mainly through the More MARTA Atlanta half-penny sales tax, with $13.8 million of the funding coming from the State of Georgia, $25 million coming from the Federal RAISE Grant, and remaining support from the MARTA core penny.

Bus service impacts beginning May 17:

The following routes will stop at Five Points on Forsyth Street:

3 – Martin Luther King Jr. Drive/Auburn Avenue

40 – Peachtree Street/Downtown

813 – Atlanta University Center

21 – Memorial Drive

49 – McDonough Boulevard

55 – Jonesboro Road

107 – Glenwood

186 – Rainbow Road Drive/South DeKalb

Three bus routes will be detoured to maintain service to Downtown and no longer stop at Five Points:

26 – Marietta Street/Perry Boulevard

42 – Pryor Road

816 – North Highland Avenue

The following routes will terminate at Georgia State Station:

The following routes will terminate at King Memorial Station:

26 – Marietta Street/Perry Boulevard

813 – Atlanta University Center

899 – Old Fourth Ward

The following route will terminate at Civic Center Station:

816 – North Highland Avenue

Bus routes operated by regional transit partners CobbLinc, Ride Gwinnett, and Xpress will run as scheduled.

CUSTOMER SERVICES IMPACT BEGINNING JUNE 6, 2025.

The following offices will temporarily re-locate (location details to be shared soon):

MARTA Police precinct

RideStore

Lost & Found

Reduced Fare

MARTA HOPE

The following amenities will temporarily close:

Restrooms - Nearby restroom access:

GWCC/CNN Center (Westbound): “SMART” restrooms with remote access

Peachtree Center (Northbound): Restrooms on north concourse level

Georgia State (Eastbound): Restrooms on lower concourse level

West End (Southbound): Restrooms on lower concourse level

StationSoccer field

Community garden

MARTA Market

Information booth

Tunnel to federal building

