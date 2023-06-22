MARTA names contractor for Atlanta Streetcar extension along BeltLine

MARTA is one step closer to making the extension of the Atlanta Streetcar along the Atlanta BeltLine a reality.

The transit agency’s planning committee has agreed to award a design contract to HDR Inc. If the full MARTA board approves the contract next month, the final design work could begin this summer.

The Streetcar East Extension will cost about $230 million and will be funded through the More MARTA Atlanta half-penny sales tax.

RELATED NEWS:

“We’re excited to continue to partner with MARTA and the City of Atlanta on this priority project to fulfill the promise of high-quality transit on the Atlanta BeltLine and bring more accessibility to all,” BeltLine CEO Clyde Higgs said. “We look forward to additional community conversations around the Streetcar design as it progresses toward final design.”

The Atlanta Streetcar currently runs 2.7 miles between Centennial Olympic Park and the King Historic District.

The proposed 2-mile extension would run along Edgewood Avenue, Randolph Street, Auburn Avenue and Irwin Street to the Beltline. It would then turn north to Ponce City Market.

Under a recently revised schedule, MARTA said it expects service to begin along the extension sometime in 2028.

RELATED NEWS:

MARTA board approves plan to extend Atlanta Streetcar to Beltline MARTA approved Thursday night to extend the Atlanta Streetcar route to the Beltline, a plan that has been met with some controversy.

©2023 Cox Media Group