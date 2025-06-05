Marjorie Taylor Greene admits she didn’t read AI part of budget bill before voting yes for it

ATLANTA — The push-back from Republicans on President Donald Trump’s budget bill is heating up.

But House Speaker Mike Johnson is downplaying Elon Musk’s criticism, calling the bill a “disgusting abomination.”

“It surprised me frankly. I don’t take it personal. We don’t take it personal. Policy differences are not personal. I think he’s flat wrong. I think he’s way off on this,” Johnson said.

The non-partisan congressional budget office said on Wednesday that the bill will cut taxes by $3.7 trillion, but at the same time adds $2.4 trillion to the deficit over the next 10 years.

Musk posted on X Wednesday that “this is debt slavery for the American people.”

Republican Senators, including Ron Johnson and Rand Paul, are calling for changes to the bill, including steeper cuts to federal spending.

“I agree with Senator Ron Johnson and other colleagues rightfully said we have to bend the curve on spending,” U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, of North Carolina, said.

Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is warning about a section of the bill she voted for on artificial intelligence.

“This clause would take away states’ rights to make laws or regulate AI for 10 years. I think federalism is something we should always protect,” Greene said.

Greene admitted she did not know that section was in the bill.

“Here’s a lesson for us all. No matter what political party holds office, we should all watch carefully the bills that we pass,” she said.

Trump was expected to meet with the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday. His goal is to sign the bill by July 4.

