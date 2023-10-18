Man, woman killed in double shooting at southwest Atlanta home were in a relationship, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that two people are dead after a shooting.

The shooting call came in around 10:15 a.m. near 80 Brevard Avenue. NewsChopper 2 flew over the area where police tape was blocking off the home.

According to police, when they arrived at the home, they located a woman who had been shot and a man who appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said that a man and woman died from their injuries. No one else was injured.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting, but they do believe the two were involved in a relationship and had a domestic dispute leading up to the shooting.

