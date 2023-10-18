Walton County detention officer killed in crash while heading to work extra shift

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a detention officer who died in a car crash.

Deputy David “DJ” Carter died Tuesday night in the crash off Monroe Jersey Road. The sheriff’s office said Carter was heading to work an extra shift at the time of the crash.

“Many have reached out asking to help. If you wish to help the family, please visit www.deputiesbeyondthebadge.org and click donate. In the notes section put “Carter Family”. All donations will go directly to the Carter family.”

The sheriff’s office said he was driving his personal vehicle. Carter worked for the Walton County Sheriff’s Office for eight and half months and previously worked for the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Carter’s wife posted a statement on her Facebook page asking for prayers for their family and friends.

“This evening I got the worst news imaginable. My best friend, partner in crime, and love of my life had his life taken from him. I can’t believe this is real life. I’m in complete shock. It’s not fair. My life will forever be changed. No one prepares you for officers showing up at your door with that kind of news. My world is shattered,” Amber Carter wrote.

“I will forever cherish the past 8 years together. I love you with my whole heart.”

