Man steals packages, construction tools from northeast Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a man they said stole several items from an apartment complex mailroom.

On May 7, just after 8:30 a.m., Atlanta officers were called to the Windsor Old Fourth Ward apartments on Ralph McGill Boulevard regarding a burglary call.

When police arrived, the property manager said a man went inside the building between 8 p.m. on April 27 and 9 a.m. on April 28.

APD said the suspect gained access to the mailroom and a storage closet where he stole several items including multiple packages and construction tools.

The suspect is described as wearing a hooded sweatshirt with multi-colored pants, black and tan boots and a black cap with red gloves.

Anyone with information can contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, submit an online tip or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Tipsters do not have to give their names or identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

