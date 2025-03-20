Man stabbed in face by relative, Atlanta police investigating

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a stabbing that happened Tuesday that injured a man.

At approximately 4:48 p.m., officers responded to 3480 Meadowridge Drive SW to reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived they found a 25-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his face.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police say their investigation suggests that the victim may have been arguing with a relative, leading to being stabbed.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Domestic Violence Unit responded to learn the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

The investigation remains ongoing.

