Man stabbed in face by relative, Atlanta police investigating

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a stabbing that happened Tuesday that injured a man.
At approximately 4:48 p.m., officers responded to 3480 Meadowridge Drive SW to reports of a stabbing.
When they arrived they found a 25-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his face.
He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Police say their investigation suggests that the victim may have been arguing with a relative, leading to being stabbed.
Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Domestic Violence Unit responded to learn the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.
The investigation remains ongoing.
