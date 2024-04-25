Man shot, killed at apartment complex near Atlanta University Center, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to an apartment complex on Vine Street SW around 6:30 p.m.

The complex is near the Atlanta University Center in southwest Atlanta.

Investigators say the 47-year-old man was pronounced dead from an apparent gunshot wound on the scene.

They have not released his identity.

Police have also not commented on what led up to the shooting or any possible suspects.

