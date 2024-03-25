Man shot in the face outside Atlanta Family Dollar, police say

ATLANTA — A man is in the hospital after officials say he was shot outside a Family Dollar in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police said at 11:05 p.m. Sunday, officers received reports of a person shot outside the store on Ralph Abernathy Blvd SW.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the face. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

According to the investigation, the man was shot during a dispute that escalated to gunfire.

No one has been taken into custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.

