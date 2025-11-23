Man seriously injured after being hit by a car in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a pedestrian crash that happened early Sunday morning.

Investigators say a 50-year-old man was hit by a car along the 1800 block of Lee St SW and transported to Grady Hospital in critical condition.

Police have not identified the victim or the driver at this time.

APD say they are still investigating this crash.

