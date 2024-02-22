Man rescued from northwest Atlanta house fire, suffers major burns, officials say

ATLANTA — Crews are investigating a fire that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Atlanta fire crews told Channel 2′s Darryn Moore that early Thursday, crews received reports of a fire on Morehouse Drive NW.

When officers arrived, several people were standing outside the home who told them someone was still trapped inside.

Firefighters quickly got to work and rescued the victim from a back bedroom.

The victim suffered second-degree and third-degree burns to his legs. He was rushed to the hospital, where his condition has not been released.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

No other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

