Atlanta

Man rescued from northwest Atlanta house fire, suffers major burns, officials say

By Mary Alice Royse Ginther, WSBTV.com

Man rushed to hospital after house fire

By Mary Alice Royse Ginther, WSBTV.com

ATLANTA — Crews are investigating a fire that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Atlanta fire crews told Channel 2′s Darryn Moore that early Thursday, crews received reports of a fire on Morehouse Drive NW.

When officers arrived, several people were standing outside the home who told them someone was still trapped inside.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Firefighters quickly got to work and rescued the victim from a back bedroom.

The victim suffered second-degree and third-degree burns to his legs. He was rushed to the hospital, where his condition has not been released.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

No other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

A push to protect law enforcement officers injured in line of duty after mass shooting last year

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read