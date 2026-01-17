Man found shot to death in his home. Police need your help finding his killer

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help finding the people who killed Cortez Hodges.

Hodges, 44, was found shot and killed at his home on Cameron Alexander Blvd. on Oct. 12.

Police say the man had been shot several times.

Details on what led up to Hodges’ death have not been released.

Investigators are asking for leads in identifying those responsible for Hodges’ death.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

You can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

