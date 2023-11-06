Man found shot to death in apartment complex parking lot, police say

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News around 12:10 a.m. Monday, officers received reports of shots fired near University Avenue SW.

When officers arrived, they found a man in an apartment complex parking lot who had been shot to death.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

According to the investigation, the victim is believed to have gotten into an argument with someone when it escalated to gunfire.

Authorities added that they do not believe the victim lived at the apartment complex where the shooting took place.

No one has been taken into custody at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

