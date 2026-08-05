Man charged with murder after man found dead on Atlanta sidewalk

ATLANTA — Police have charged a man with murder after a man was found dead earlier this summer.

Lonnie Carswell was arrested on Tuesday and charged in the June 24 homicide of man found lying on the sidewalk.

Atlanta police say a man, identified as Mr. Webb, was found dead on Ponce de Leon Ave. near the Eastside Beltline Trail.

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Initially, police said there were no signs of foul play.

Investigators have not commented on what led to Carswell being charged with murder.

He is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.

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