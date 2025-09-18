Man charged with killing woman, stashing her body in Atlanta storage unit

ATLANTA — A man who was already in custody has been charged with the murder of a woman found dead in a storage unit.

Last month, Alexis J. Harlow, 29, was found shot to death in a storage facility along Campbellton Road.

Police have now charged Reginald Elliot, 20, with her death.

Investigators told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that they believed Harlow had been dead for at least 24 hours before she was found.

Elliot was arrested on Aug. 28 on unrelated charges, according to Fulton County Jail records.

Those records show he was initially charged with bringing a weapon onto school property, theft and other drug and gun charges by the Morehouse College Police Department. He was given a $115,000 bond on those charges.

He now faces charges of murder, aggravated assault and more in Harlow’s death.

