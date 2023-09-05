5-year-old girl shot at Atlanta apartment complex, witnesses say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left at least one person injured on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were called to the Abby Ridge Apartments on MLK Jr. Drive just after 5 p.m. to reports of a person shot.
Witnesses told Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes that the victim is a 5-year-old girl.
Police confirmed the victim was alert, conscious and breathing when paramedics transported them to the hospital.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and saw a large portion of the apartment complex sectioned off with police tape.
Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting.
Investigators say they have detained a possible suspect, but have not offered other details.
