5-year-old girl shot at Atlanta apartment complex, witnesses say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left at least one person injured on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Abby Ridge Apartments on MLK Jr. Drive just after 5 p.m. to reports of a person shot.

Witnesses told Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes that the victim is a 5-year-old girl.

Police confirmed the victim was alert, conscious and breathing when paramedics transported them to the hospital.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and saw a large portion of the apartment complex sectioned off with police tape.

Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting.

Investigators say they have detained a possible suspect, but have not offered other details.

