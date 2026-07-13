Large trees falls in Atlanta apartment complex, damaging vehicles

ATLANTA — Crews were out picking up the pieces Monday morning after a large tree fell on a parking lot of a northwest Atlanta apartment building.

It damaged or blocked more than a half dozen cars.

The large tree came down early this morning behind the apartment building on Defoor Avenue.

The driveway is the only way in or out for the lot behind the apartment building.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach spoke with some of the neighbors. They said they heard it, but didn’t report it until after the sun was up and they came out to get to their cars.

Atlanta police and fire rescue responded, but no one was hurt.

One college talked about coming outside and seeing his SUV smothered in tree branches.

“At 4 a.m., we heard a loud crash, but I was halfway asleep and didn’t think anything of it ... went back to bed,” said Miles Sullivan, a Clemson student only in Atlanta for a summer internship.

He said of his car: “Haven’t even owned it for a year, dude. It’s an Acura RDX.”

Sullivan’s ride appears to have just minor damage, while two others look more smashed.

And four of the cars appeared only trapped, escaping without a scratch.

By mid-morning, tree crews were cutting away limbs and freed four of the seven cars. But it took a little more work to clear the trunk and the rest of the damaged cars.

“I want it gone today, ideally,” Sullivan said.

He decided to just leave his SUV in the parking lot for now.

“My work’s only a 20-minute walk, just going to walk there, dude,” Sullivan said.

Now that tree is gone, more of the damage left behind is visible. It includes the hood of the car on the left to shattered windshield on the car in the middle. So there’s still some cleanup to do.

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