‘Large-scale’ junior pickleball coming to Atlanta

ATLANTA — A new “large-scale junior pickleball league” is on its way to Atlanta, bringing what is being described as structure and youth-focused play to the metro area.

According to Prime Time Pickleball founder Connie Hill, the inaugural season is launching this week, representing an opportunity to bring metro area youths a chance to compete in one of the fastest growing sports in America.

The new youth league is aimed at giving families a chance to have “structured, youth-centered competition and local tournaments designed specifically for kids and teens” interested in pickleball.

Prime Time Pickleball said in an announcement that despite the sport’s “explosive growth,” there’s still a gap to fill for younger players to have a chance to catch up.

“Prime Time Pickleball is stepping in to help close that gap by creating new pathways for kids to get involved in the sport,” the organization said in a statement. “The league is designed to give young players a fun, supportive environment to grow their skills.”

For the more competitive players, PTP will host dedicated junior tournaments to help kids and teens elevate their game.

According to officials, the new league will offer players ages 10 to 18:

Weekly league matches with age-based divisions in neighborhood and other approved court settings, making participation more accessible

Official junior tournaments beginning toward the end of the inaugural season

Opportunities for kids to experience competitive play in a friendly, supportive atmosphere

Convenient metro Atlanta locations for league play and tournaments

A community-driven environment focused on sportsmanship and fun

“Our goal is to give kids a chance to experience the excitement, energy, and team spirit that make pickleball so special,” Adam Hill, founder of Prime Time Pickleball, said. “We’re thrilled to provide a fun, welcoming environment where players can compete, build confidence, and take part in tournaments created just for them.”

Information about getting involved or registering for competition can be found online here.

