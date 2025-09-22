Kemp to make trip to South Korea just weeks after raid at Georgia Hyundai battery plant

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp will lead an economic mission to South Korea next month.

The mission comes in the wake of federal agents arresting 475 workers at a Hyundai plant, including 300 South Korean citizens, which has strained relations between South Korea and the U.S.

The South Korean government negotiated the release of the workers without charges, and the incident has caused delays in the plant’s opening.

“I think it’s great that he’s going,” said State Rep. Debra Silcox, a Republican from Sandy Springs. “I always think it’s a great idea to go and just visit a country that we already have a great relationship with and done a lot of trade with.”

State Rep. Lydia Glaize, a Democrat from Fairburn, expressed hope for continued cooperation.

“What I hope will come out of it will not, ‘We’ll be back in square one, working together,’” Glaize said.

Kemp’s office emphasized that the mission focuses on strengthening economic ties with South Korea, one of Georgia’s largest economic development partners.

This will be Kemp’s third visit to the Republic of Korea, highlighting the importance of the relationship.

The raid, which took place on Sept. 4 at the Hyundai mega site in Bryan County, was criticized by the South Korean government.

The Trump administration claimed that most of the workers were employed illegally in the U.S.

Following the raid, a specially chartered Korean Air 747 transported the 300 South Korean workers and their families back to South Korea.

The incident has been a significant point of contention, with the South Korean government expressing dissatisfaction.

Kemp’s upcoming mission to South Korea aims to address these tensions and reinforce the strong economic ties between Georgia and South Korea.

The trip will also include a visit to Japan.

The governor’s office pointed out that the trip was planned before the raid at the Hyundai battery plant.

