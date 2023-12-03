‘Just a little setback before a major comeback;’ UGA fans remain hopeful after losing to Alabama

ATLANTA — A packed Mercedes Benz Stadium watched the Georgia Bulldogs fall to the Alabama Tide.

The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide beat the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs 27-24 in the championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Outside, Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco was tailgating through the highs and lows with University of Georgia fans.

“They’ll be back next year,” UGA fan Sheree Boyd said.

Boyd was in a crowd of tailgaters, enjoying food and cornhole while watching the game on big screens set up under tents.

Fans were jumping at the change to show their spirit.

Vic Peel described the atmosphere while holding his young grandson, Topher.

“Oh, it’s awesome! It’s awesome. This is our 12th year doing this here,” said Peel.

By sundown, the Dawgs were down against the Tide.

“Don’t even worry about it! You know Georgia is going to show up!” Boyd shouted toward the TV screen.

Fans had to dip into the barbeque again to get through the second half with some comfort food.

They still pray the Dawgs will land a spot in the playoffs.

“It’s just a little setback before a major comeback,” said Boyd.

