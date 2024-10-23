Judd Apatow bringing comedy fundraiser to Atlanta to help Hurricane Helene victims in GA

ATLANTA — Director, screenwriter, producer and comedian Judd Apatow is bringing some friends to Atlanta for a night of laughs to help raise money for those people impacted by Hurricane Helene here in Georgia.

Apatow announced that he is hosting a benefit for the American Red Cross at the Variety Playhouse on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.

His guests include Atlanta’s own Jeff Foxworthy and Ricky Velez.

Apatow is no stranger to Atlanta. He filmed “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues,” here, and his wife, Leslie Mann, acted in the comedy “The Change-up,” which was produced in Atlanta.

“It’s a fun opportunity to get to work with a wide variety of different people I like or look up to,” Apatow told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution about the event.

Apatow is the mastermind behind such comedies as “Bridesmaids,” “Trainwreck,” and “Stepbrothers.”

He also developed the television shows “Freaks and Geeks,” “Undeclared,” “Girls,” and “Crashing.”

Tickets range from $25-$55. CLICK HERE for more info.





