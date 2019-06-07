ATLANTA - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is reversing course and declaring that he no longer supports a long-standing congressional ban on using federal health care money to pay for abortions.
Biden made the declaration Thursday following two days of intense scrutiny and criticism from rivals after his campaign affirmed that the 76-year-old former vice president still supported the Hyde Amendment.
Channel 2's Justin Wilfon is at the event and will have reaction, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
Biden said at a Democratic Party fundraiser in Atlanta that keeping Hyde would prevent poor women from exercising their constitutional rights to terminate a pregnancy. He pointed to Republican-run states imposing new abortion restrictions.
Joe Biden just announced at Atlanta fundraiser that he no longer supports the Hyde amendment. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/OG8IkxpGHn— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) June 7, 2019
The Democratic front-runner defended his previous support for the Hyde Amendment. He said he supported it because he thought that there was wide enough access to abortion services without any Medicaid or other government support for it.
NEW: Joe Biden reverses stance on Hyde Amendment after taking heat from some of his fellow 2020 Democrats.— ABC News (@ABC) June 7, 2019
“I can’t justify leaving millions of women without access to the care they need and the ability to exercise their constitutionally protected right.” https://t.co/d630CNfLC7 pic.twitter.com/ILvN4CuAmV
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}