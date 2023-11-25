Jim Ellis Automotive, Atlanta Community Food Bank partner to feed metro Atlanta communities

ATLANTA — Two Atlanta institutions are partnering up for a yearly effort to fight hunger in the metro area for the holidays.

Jim Ellis Automotive, serving Atlanta since 1971, and the Atlanta Community Food Bank, serving the metro since 1979, announced a multi-month holiday initiative aimed at feeding those in need across the metro Atlanta area.

From Nov. 24 to Jan. 2, 2024, the charitable effort will donate portions of Jim Ellis family-owned and operated dealerships to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

Speaking on behalf of the company, Jim Ellis VP Stacey Ellis Hodges said she hopes the donations bring holiday cheer, saying “It’s hard to imagine a child going to bed hungry,” and that every child deserves a full belly and happy heart.

2023 is the seventh time Jim Ellis Automotive has supported the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

Over the course of its yearly giving, the Ellis company said it has donated $320,000 to groups supporting women and children in need across Atlanta.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank expressed its gratitude in a brief statement.

“Jim Ellis Automotive has partnered with the Atlanta Community Food Bank in our efforts to fulfill our mission to end hunger since 2006,” Kyle Waide, Atlanta Community Food Bank President and CEO, said. “Every $1 donated enables the Food Bank to be able to provide up to three meals for our neighbors in need. We appreciate and value the Jim Ellis partnership and look forward to your continued impact. Thank You!”

