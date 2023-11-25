Family fundraising for Clayton Co. mom shot 3 times by child’s father in August, may be paralyzed

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County mother who survived being shot three times by the father of her son remains in the hospital months after the attack. Now, her family is asking for help paying for her surgery and recovery.

As previously reported, Jalen Morris was shot twice in the face and once in the back by her child’s father Justin Lamar Wynne-Combs while trying to leave their apartment on Aug. 25. At the time, their son was just six-weeks-old.

Wynne-Combs fatally shot himself, but Morris’ injuries led to her being life-flighted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

Months later, her family says she’s still in the hospital and has yet to regain feeling in her lower extremities. They say “it is looking like she may not.”

Currently, Morris’ parents, who have six other children in addition to Jalen, said they are “faced with helping raise our grandson while financially supporting” both Jalen and her child.

“Jalen has a lengthy hospital stent ahead of her which includes multiple surgeries followed by a lengthy rehab stay. This is a parent’s worst nightmare,” the family said in part on their fundraising page.

Still, the family says they are strong and will rally behind their daughter and grandson.

To help with childcare and medical expenses, Morris’ family started a fundraiser online to pay for surgeries, rehab stays, and childcare, though they said it may be difficult because while Jalen is in the hospital, her father is battling Stage 4 Renal Cell Carcinoma.

