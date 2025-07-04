It Starts With Me 2: Atlanta nonprofit gives away shoes to inspire kids to be active

ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer and her husband are giving back to the community in a big way - they run a nonprofit that promotes healthy living.

Kids of all ages filled a gymnasium in northwest Atlanta to take part in a special day of activity sponsored by the Police Athletic League and the nonprofit called It Starts With Me 2.

Atlanta Police Officer Dawana Davis started the nonprofit alongside her husband, Damon Davis.

“We know that obesity is a No. 1 factor in our community so that’s what we try to do,” Dawana Davis said. “We try to target kids to start young so they can continue those healthy habits when they are older.”

“Due to television, video games, kids are a lot less active than when I was coming up, so we figure let’s start this up, get out in the community and see if we can get some people moving,” Damon Davis said.

It promotes healthy lifestyles for the whole family, offering free health and fitness classes.

“We structure our programs just to have fun,” Dawana Davis said. “Normally as adults, we dread going to the gym, don’t want to get out of bed or things of that nature. So, we try to incorporate music, fun activities, partnerships, so kids can have fun and to let them know that hey exercise is not a bad thing.”

On this day, they also gave shoes to children, inspiring them to use them and be active.

“I mean, it’s a great feeling,” Dawana Davis said. “I mean, who doesn’t like a free pair of shoes? Especially when the parents, it doesn’t have to come out of pocket. You know, they can use this for back to school.”

“We have to take care of our health so if we can just do, take small steps to ensure that we’re healthy, I think our future selves will thank us,” Damon Davis said. “So, I’m hoping we can instill them while they’re young, so as they get older they will continue to keep those traits and pass it down to their families as well.”

It Starts With Me 2 is getting ready for its big annual event: The 5K Run, Walk and Stroller Roll.

“When I had a child and was ready to get back active, there were not a lot of 5K races that would allow strollers,” Dawana Davis said. “So, that’s when the idea came up to have a 5K Run, Walk and Stroller Roll, so that again the parents can lead by example.”

This year’s walk and stroller roll is July 12 on the campus of Riverside Epicenter, near Six Flags. Register here.

