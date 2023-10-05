It has been 1 year since Quinton Simon disappeared. Here is where the case stands

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — It has been one year since a Savannah-area boy disappeared, whose remains were later found in a landfill.

Quinton Simon, who was 20 months old, was reported missing from his Chatham County home on Oct. 5, 2022.

As memorials grew for the missing child and the search continued for Quinton, protestors also gathered outside the Simon home.

“I’m here, I’ve been here, every day since this. I’m not running and I’m not hiding. And if something does come up that I’m at fault, I will take myself to that police station,” mother Leilani Simon told WTOC-TV.

In the days following the 6-week search for the child, Leilani Simon, was arrested and charged with his death.

Investigators believe Leilani Simon put Quinton’s body in a Dumpster, which ultimately ended up in a Chatham County landfill. His remains were found just before Thanksgiving on Nov. 21.

Leilani Simon was eventually indicted on 19 counts including malice murder and felony murder.

“These are the cases that keep us up at night. These are the cases that deserve justice,” Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones told WTOC-TV at the time.

Since then, Leilani Simon has been fighting to have the charges dropped against her. A trial date has yet to be set in the case as a series of pre-trial motions are still being worked out.

She remains in the Chatham County Jail while she awaits trial.

