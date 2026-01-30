Investigators seek tips in senior care facility burglary

ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are hoping the public can help them solve a burglary at a senior care facility.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

APD shared surveillance video that showed a suspect in the case. The video was taken before the suspect allegedly broke into the senior care facility at 954 Hightower Road, the location of The Remington.

APD officers responded at around 9:16 a.m. Jan. 26 to the facility, where management told police a man had broken into the facility sometime overnight. According to the report, the burglar damaged a vending machine and stole a painting that had been hanging on the wall.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online or by texting CSGA. You don’t have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group