Invest Atlanta approves financing for senior housing in Downtown

ATLANTA — Invest Atlanta has approved a $2 million grant for the construction of 65 senior units in the heart of Downtown Atlanta.

The grant from the Eastside Tax Allocation District (TAD) will be used to create Five Peachtree Senior, an affordable housing community across the street from Two Peachtree, the 48-story former state office building the city is converting into adaptive-reuse housing.

Five Peachtree Senior will be exclusively for those 62 years and older earning at 80% or below Area Median Income (AMI). The development addresses the growing need for affordable senior housing while supporting a broader vision to reestablish Downtown Atlanta as a vibrant, mixed-income, mixed-use neighborhood, according to a press release from Invest Atlanta.

“Five Peachtree is more than a housing development—it is a critical piece of Downtown’s resurgence,” Mayor Andre Dickens, who serves as Invest Atlanta Board Chair, said in a statement “In alignment with our larger strategy for Downtown’s revival, this project reinforces our commitment to bringing residents back to the city’s core and ensuring seniors can age in place in a community that offers connectivity, dignity and opportunity.”

Residents of Five Peachtree will benefit from proximity to MARTA, healthcare providers, retail, and the Azalea Fresh Market grocery store. The development will also incorporate community-oriented spaces designed to promote wellness, accessibility, and social engagement.

Construction is expected to begin late in the second quarter of 2026 with completion anticipated sometime in November 2027.

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group