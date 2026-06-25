International FIFA fans experiencing Waffle House for the first time

Many fans from around the world are visiting Georgia for the first time for the soccer, but they’re quickly becoming fans of the food.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims was in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday where Waffle House has turned part of one of its iconic restaurants into a pop up shop.

In most places around the world, you’re not able to get scattered, smothered and covered hashbrowns at 2:30 a.m.

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“Have you ever eaten grits?” Mims asked Moroccan soccer fan Moe Rahili.

“No,” he replied.

“You know what grits are?” Mims said.

“No, I’m gonna experience it right now. I’m gonna substitute whatever for grits,” Rahili said.

Rahili grew up in Morocco, lives in San Francisco and this is his first time in the South.

Waffle House’s pop-up store selling hats, T-shirts, yellow and black soccer balls.

“We tried it yesterday, it was actually amazing,” Haitian soccer fan Jay Bosse said.

“Whenever we travel, we always try to do different things. So waffles is really something known here in the U.S. so we wanted to try it. We saw the line. It looked very busy,” Moroccan fan Laila Hndi said.

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