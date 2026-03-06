I-75 SB shut down in Atlanta after crash

ATLANTA — A crash has shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 75 on Thursday night.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says the crash happened just past Moore’s Mill Road just after 9 p.m.

Cameras in the area show a major backup on the interstate.

Atlanta fire rescue officials say the crash involved two cars and airbags deployed in both.

Police say there were no critical injuries, but it’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

It’s unclear when it is expected to clear and the interstate will reopen.

