Hundreds drop off old electronics during annual recycling event in Buckhead

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Monday is Earth Day and hundreds of people took the opportunity to participate in an event aimed at recycling electronics in Buckhead on Saturday.

The annual free event is organized by Georgia Natural Gas.

People dropped off their old electronics for safe and responsible disposal.

Everything from televisions to computers, old landline telephones, hard disks, floppy disks, and more were dropped off.

The bins filled up quickly.

Last year the grand total collected at the event was about 30,000 lbs. of electronics.

This year they expected to collect even more.

The event moved to Lenox Square this year, in an effort to reach more people.

“So we did it previously in the Midtown area, and it had gotten a little bit quiet so we thought let’s take it to where people are. And sure enough, people are lined up to come out here to bring their televisions, old computers, their laptops, radios, microwave ovens, landline phones – who’s using those these days?” Maurice Baker with Georgia Natural Gas said.

