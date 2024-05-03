How young is too young to use skincare products? The social media trend impacting GA teens

ATLANTA — Online skincare routines are targeting your tweens but what products should kids be using?

Medical experts say too much exposure to certain products could leave young fragile skin more likely to develop a delayed allergy or hypersensitivity.

“Sometimes these can be delayed by years, but it’s created by the exposure,” said Sharon Doering with Olansky Dermatology.

Channel 2′s Wendy Corona sat down with a group of tweens to discuss the trend and the only products skincare experts say young skin needs, TODAY on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

