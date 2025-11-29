A house divided: Georgia and Georgia Tech fans enjoy the game together despite the rivalry

ATLANTA — It was the battle between the home teams.

Despite how cold it is, thousands packed that Mercedes-Benz Stadium in their red and black and white and gold to cheer on their respective team, Channel 2’s Cory James reported

Outside the stadium, it was a house divided.

University of Georgia and Georgia Tech fans took over parking lots to tailgate, cooking food, popping champagne and doing their best to stay warm with mixed company.

Jomari Jackson was bold and put himself in a sea of red and black for some pre-game fun.

“I got my coffee in a black cup because they try to make me drink out of a red cup, want me to drink out of a Dawg, cup but it’s not happening today, no sir,” he said.

But Kemeyan Colvard is drinking out of that cup.

He along with other Bulldawgs are hoping what happened during last year’s game – doesn’t happen again.

“I was at that game last year. It was eight overtimes. I do not expect the same outcome,” Colvard said.

“I was so scared I was literally shaking. I was there. That’s like the most insane game I’ve ever been to my entire life. I’m hoping this year it’s not as close but still a good game,” said Katie Conner, a Georgia fan.

And indeed, this year’s game ended in a more decisive fashion in favor of UGA.

It was good business for Woofs Sports Bar in Atlanta.

“With Georgia winning and Georgia Tech both winning, we’re seeing an increase in sales,” Gary Drews said.

“I feel good about it tech is coming off a couple losses Georgia has been playing pretty good,” said UGA fan John Thompson.

“I love our determination and the fact that we never give up no matter what our season looks like,” said Lindsey Preiss, a UGA fan.

Georgia fans have more to celebrate: UGA has earned a spot in the SEC title game.

