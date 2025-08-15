Home Grown owners purchase building, securing Atlanta diner’s future

ATLANTA — At a time when most restaurants occupy leased spaces in Atlanta, one of the city’s most cherished restaurants will remain in the building for as long as the owners want and continue to draw patrons to Memorial Drive in Reynoldstown.

Earlier this week, Chef Kevin Clark and Lisa Spooner added property owners to their resumes, purchasing the building in which their diner, Home Grown, has served its coveted comfy chicken biscuits, Southern fare, and “Blue Collar” lunch specials for 15 years.

The purchase of the Home Grown property for Clark and Spooner feels like the first real win they’ve had since 2020. Over the last five years, they’ve navigated Home Grown through the tumult of a global pandemic, wild fluctuations in the economy, threats of closure, and rising rents caused by booming development in the neighborhood.

There have been some good moments, too. Home Grown received recognition from Michelin in the 2023 and 2024 Atlanta dining guides.

