Historic Oakland Cemetery opening public burial space for first time in nearly 150 years

ATLANTA — For the first time since the 1880s, Oakland Cemetery is opening space to the public, giving Atlantans the chance to become part of the city’s history.

The cemetery, located off Oakland Avenue, is the final resting place for about 70,000 people, including former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson, singer Kenny Rogers, and golfer Bobby Jones.

“The chance to add to those stories is really remarkable,” said Richard Harker, the CEO of the Historic Oakland Foundation.

Cemetery volunteer Walt Haber described the site as “sold out but not fully occupied.”

Until now, people could only buy burial space through private sales, where families would sell their spaces.

“After a 140 years, when there’s not really been a chance for folks to buy spaces at Oakland Cemeteries for the first time we are able to build columbariums for the first time here at Oakland, and this is really a momentous moment for people to come and have Oakland be their final resting place and be amongst the incredible stories of Atlanta that are buried here,” Harker said.

Earlier this summer, cemetery leadership put out a survey. Respondents said they wanted a columbarium — a structure where cremated remains are interred.

“Being here alongside some important historical figures in Atlanta, it makes you feel included,” said Alexis Rivas, who lives near the cemetery.

The Atlanta Urban Design Commission approved the project on Wednesday. Renderings show where the columbarium will be built.

“I feel like I would be kind of honored to be in a place like this. It’s so rich in culture and history,” said Kimia Keshani, who also lives near the cemetery.

Cemetery leaders said construction will begin in the fall.

“Here’s a way for the current generation of Atlantans to become residents here in Historic Oakland Cemetery, so I get a chance to do that,” Haber said, adding that he plans to sign up.

Niches holding two sets of remains will start at $6,000.

