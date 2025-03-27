Historic Atlanta nursing home celebrates 78th anniversary

ATLANTA — It served an important need in Atlanta’s Black community that was once ignored - the Sadie G. Mays Health and Rehabilitation Center in northwest Atlanta celebrated its 78th anniversary Wednesday.

Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen reported how the founder pushed to provide long-term care to those in need.

Along Anderson Avenue, there’s a feeling of family. Bessie Davis says it comes from the heart.

“I love people. I like to be around people,” she said.

Davis is a resident of the Sadie G. Mays Health and Rehabilitation Center. It was founded by Mays herself, wife of famed Atlanta educator Dr. Benjamin E. Mays, in 1947.

In those days, too many of the ill and elderly in Atlanta’s Black community did not have a place to go that provided long-term care.

“She did this to make sure the African American community was very well taken care of in our community,” said Malik Hakeem, executive director.

The facility now has more than 200 beds and has cared for thousands upon thousands over its long history. Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington says for it’s personal for him.

“The last time I was here I was with my father. He was receiving care at Sadie G. Mays,” he said.

“This place is very important to me,” Davis said. “It’s just things that make me feel good.”

