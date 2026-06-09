High heat, high risk: UGA study says FIFA World Cup workers face risk during Atlanta summer games

ATLANTA — The University of Georgia says the Atlanta summer heat wave could pose a big problem for workers during the FIFA World Cup events.

The international soccer tournament is coming to the city, and others across the United States, in June.

But 30 years of data had UGA warn FIFA World Cup workers about the high risk workers at the events could face from high heat in Atlanta.

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According to UGA, many jobs at the FIFA World Cup events exceed heat exposure and alert limits, putting workers at risk of heat-related health problems like heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

With FIFA matches in Atlanta in June and July, UGA researchers said anyone working outside should be careful.

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The researchers’ safety warning isn’t just for event coordinators, but includes security, hospitality workers, delivery workers and even maintenance staff for the events.

“If these workers get overheated, not only is their health at risk — which we don’t want — but it will impact their ability to do their jobs," Andrew Grundstein, professor of geography in UGA’s Franklin College and lead author of the study, said.

To determine the risk, researchers from the study looked at historical weather conditions for the 16 World Cup host cities, plus what are called wet-bulb globe temperatures.

Wet-bulb globe temperatures are weather conditions that go beyond just the temperature on a thermometer, adding in humidity, radiant heat, air temperature and wind speed.

“Part of the reason it’s so uncomfortable in Georgia in the summer, for instance, is that it’s 90 degrees, which is hot, but the humidity makes it really miserable. Accounting for all those things can give you a better sense about the kind of heat stress that people might feel,” Grundstein said.

The study also said that working in shaded areas can still come with heat-related risks, though it is less than unshaded areas.

“We know Atlanta is going to be hot and humid in the summer, so outdoor workers are going to be at increased risk,” Grundstein said. “How much increased risk is going to depend on factors like the nature of their job, whether they are acclimatized to the heat and how many breaks they have.”

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