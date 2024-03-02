Here’s the contenders for the 2024 Peachtree Road Race T-shirt. Which will you choose?!

ATLANTA — Voting is now open for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s annual contest to choose the design for the Peachtree Road Race T-shirt.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution says each year more than 50,000 people join the Peachtree Road Race on the Fourth of July.

This year marks the 55th annual running of the race from Lenox Square all the way to 10th Street and Piedmont Park.

The 10-kilometer race is scheduled for Thursday, July 4. Runners and walkers can either join in person or run the race virtually.

The main event of the race, though, is the coveted T-shirt. A panel of judges from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta Track Club, and the Atlanta running and walking community have narrowed hundreds of submissions down to the final five.

The community can vote every day through March 31 for their favorite design. The winner will be kept a secret until the first person crosses the finish line and receives their T-shirt.

Registration is now open for Atlanta Track Club members and will open on March 15 for everyone else.

Click here to vote for your favorite T-shirt design.

Registration for 2024 AJC Peachtree Road Race begins Friday

