Hawks unveil new City Edition jerseys

ATLANTA — This week the Atlanta Hawks announced this season’s City Edition jerseys which pay homage to the team’s first season in Atlanta.

Different from the team’s regular colors, the City Edition uniforms are blue, white, black and buttery brown.

The jerseys use similar colors to the team’s jerseys from the 1968-1969 season after they moved to Atlanta from St. Louis.

The uniform also has a mantra that says “Lift as We Fly.”

According to the team, this mantra is meant to encourage fans “to come together and lift up one another in the community.”

Unlike most jerseys, the ATL is in lower case, which the team said conveys familiarity and southern hospitality.

