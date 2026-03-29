Hawks salute Women’s History Month with youth basketball clinic

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy hosted 40 female athletes on March 29 for the first Lady Ballers Youth Basketball Clinic of the year.

The event, held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation and Aquatic Center in Downtown Atlanta, celebrated Women’s History Month by combining basketball drills with science and technology education.

The clinic, powered by Google, engaged girls ages eight to 15 of all skill levels. The Lady Ballers Program is designed to encourage participation in youth sports through instruction in fundamentals and team concepts while providing academic enrichment in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Throughout the morning, participants rotated through structured basketball drills led by Hawks youth development coaches. The athletes focused on improving shooting mechanics, rebounding, ball handling, footwork and passing while receiving individualized feedback. The clinic also included contests and competitions where the players could apply their skills in a collaborative setting.

In addition to the physical training, the athletes participated in a STEM session led by Hawks staff and Google volunteers. Working in teams, the girls built “trashketballs” and “moon darts” to explore scientific concepts such as force, motion and gravity.

This hands-on exercise required the participants to design and test their projects to optimize accuracy and distance.

Jon Babul, Hawks vice president of basketball programs, emphasized the importance of merging athletics with education during the event.

“Today’s Lady Ballers Clinic reflects our shared and continued commitment with Google to empower young women both in competition and in their broader personal development,” Babul said. “By combining basketball skill development, interactive STEM learning and collaborative team challenges, participants strengthen both their athletic and academic abilities while forming lasting friendships.”

The clinic’s location at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation and Aquatic Center is near the Hawks’ community court at Selena S. Butler Park. That court was unveiled in 2019 as part of the team’s investment in the neighborhood to provide local youth with greater year-round access to basketball.

The Women’s History Month celebration continues tonight as the Hawks host the Sacramento Kings for a special Ladies Night presented by Your Atlanta Area BMW Centers. The game is intended to recognize the women of Atlanta. Fans can find more information about the program and upcoming clinics at Hawks.com/LadyBallers.

The Hawks and Google will host a four-day session of Jr. Hawks Summer Camps called the Lady Ballers Summer Hoop Fest from June 29 through July 2. The camp will be held at Sutton Middle School in the Buckhead area of Atlanta to provide girls with extended opportunities to develop basketball and life skills.

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