Hawks to give out Dejounte Murray bobbleheads before Monday’s game

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks are giving a select amount of fans a bobblehead for one of its star players ahead of Monday’s game.

The team announced it would give Dejounte Murray bobbleheads to the first 5,000 fans in attendance at State Farm Arena.

Murray is averaging a career-best 21.5 points along with 5.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game this season.

The Hawks acquired the former All-Star Murray in a trade with the San Antonio Spurs in the 2022 offseason.

Atlanta has won four consecutive games and will look to extend that streak on Monday against the star-studded Los Angeles Clippers.

Doors open to the game at 6:15 p.m.

