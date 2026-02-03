Gunshots tear through home, hitting teen in bedroom day before 18th birthday

ATLANTA — A mother says her daughter is spending her 18th birthday at Grady Memorial Hospital after being shot inside their Southwest Atlanta home.

The mom identified the teen as Raven. She said she is a senior at Carver High School.

Atlanta police say Raven was shot Sunday night around 11:40 p.m. while inside her home on McDaniel Street.

According to her mother, multiple bullets shattered glass, broke through the front door, traveled underneath a television, and pierced through the wall of her daughter’s bedroom while she was on the phone with a friend.

“We were in the house, and we heard a loud boom. I thought it was one gunshot, but it was multiple,” the teen’s mother said.

She told Channel 2’s Cory James that her daughter ran into her bedroom to tell her she had been shot.

“I thought she was gone because she was out of breath and gasping for breath,” she said.

The teen’s mom said her daughter has a broken left shoulder, broken rib, and a damaged lung.

She told James the bullet is still lodged in her chest and doctors are trying to decide if it’s necessary and safe to remove it.

Atlanta police have not released suspect information.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Atlanta police.

