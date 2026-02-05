Gunman fires 15 shots into home during party; neighbors blame short-term rentals for rise in crime

ATLANTA — A paramedic said the night he and his family were jolted awake by gunfire at a nearby home has been hard to shake.

Christopher Copeland says he and his neighbors are worn down. They blame an increase in short-term rentals, corporate owned homes and room rentals for a rise in crime in the southwest Atlanta neighborhood.

The opposition to limits on the rentals LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

He shared video of the gunman with Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln.

“I’ve experienced many shootings, seen the gunshots - but for it to be this close in proximity, it literally made me afraid,” he said.

The video shows a man dressed in all black approach the home and fire at least 15 shots into the property. Atlanta police say a woman was grazed by a bullet.

She told officers she was attending a gathering at the home before the suspect started shooting

Councilwoman Andrea Boone says efforts to pass stricter ordinances on short-term rentals are met with opposition from affordable housing advocates.

Earlier this month, two people were caught on camera breaking into a rental home, stealing multiple electronics.

“This is right down the street from a school, right down the street from a park. Our children can’t even play outside,’ Boone said.

Police are still looking for the suspects in both incidents.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group