GSU given $4.6 million from Gates Foundation to support online courses at Perimeter College

ATLANTA — Georgia State University has been awarded a $4.6 million grant from the Gates Foundation to advance innovative, scalable online degree-completion pathways, aimed at improving student success and access.

The grant will support the university in strengthening online outcomes for associate-degree students at Perimeter College, GSU said. It aims to create seamless transitions from associate programs to the Atlanta Campus or to fully online bachelor’s degrees, ultimately providing students with efficient and affordable routes to graduation and career advancement.

The initiative seeks to enhance completion rates, online retention, career alignment, engagement and progression from associate to bachelor’s programs. It is designed for long-term gains in graduation rates, equity, economic mobility and sustainability of the educational institution.

Perimeter College, which is part of Georgia State University, has more than 18,000 students enrolled, with 41% studying fully online and another 30% enrolled in at least one online course. This showcases a significant reliance on online education within the college.

Perimeter College offers a residency-neutral tuition rate of $101 per credit hour, making it a cost-effective option for students across Georgia and beyond.

