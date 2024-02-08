Groundbreaking ceremony held for first large-scale retail development in Southeast Atlanta community

ATLANTA — Crews broke ground today on the first large-scale retail development in the historically Black community of Peoplestown in Southeast Atlanta.

The new Terminal South development will bring over 250 jobs to the community.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony, appearing alongside Atlanta City Councilman Jason Winston, Melissa Ahrendt, the developer of Terminal South, and representatives from MARTA, the Atlanta BeltLine, and the Peoplestown community.

The development requires all tenants to contribute to a need-based academic scholarship fund for students who live in Peoplestown.

Currently, 95 percent of the businesses coming to Terminal South are minority-owned.

