Grandmother recovering from partial leg amputation after shooting at Atlanta home

ATLANTA — A grandmother says she is thankful she didn’t lose her life when someone fired more than 50 bullets into her home as she slept.

But she did lose part of her leg when gunmen shot into her mother’s home on Johnson Road in Northwest Atlanta around 3 a.m. on Nov. 1.

Ivilla Colbert told Channel 2′s Tom Jones it’s hard to have a Merry Christmas when you’re trying to adjust to losing part of your leg and dealing with the mental scarring from the dozens of rounds of gunshots sprayed into your home while you sleep.

“I relive it every single day. Especially when I’m trying to go to sleep,” Colbert said.

She says her life will never be the same.

“It’s senseless. Innocent people are losing their lives every day through gun violence,” she said. “It’s horrible. I went to sleep one night and woke up an amputee.”

Police say a gunman, possibly two, fired into the home. Colbert was hit in the foot. A friend of Colbert’s was also hit, and her brother.

“They were trying to kill somebody with an assault rifle,” she explained.

Three other people in the home weren’t injured. Colbert has no idea who fired the shots or why. She says it’s a major adjustment not having part of her leg. Also, her family had to move out of the home.

“Who wants to live there to keep reliving a nightmare? I don’t even sleep at night,” she pointed out.

Colbert says all of her family are now scattered around.

She now lives with her niece two hours away.

On top of that, she says the kind of insurance she had won’t pay for a wheelchair or a prosthetic.

Colbert says she wasn’t bothering anyone that night.

“I’m innocent. I don’t do anything in the street to deserve this,” she said.

Colbert’s brother and friend are doing okay.

Atlanta police say the case is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help her.

