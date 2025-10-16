Grammy-nominated singer’s surprise concert in Piedmont Park shut down by APD

ATLANTA — A pop-up concert by Grammy-nominated singer Daniel Caesar at Piedmont Park in Atlanta was shut down by police due to a lack of a permit.

The event, which drew hundreds of fans from across metro Atlanta, was stopped when Atlanta police arrived and dispersed the crowd. The concert was announced via an Instagram post by Daniel Caesar, but it did not have the necessary authorization from the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

“The crowd was still coming together. We were all running towards the area,” said Jonathan Lopez, a fan who traveled from Paulding County with his twin brothers to attend the concert.

According to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, the event was not authorized or permitted through the city’s official event application process, which is designed to ensure public safety and proper park management. The Atlanta Police Department responded to ensure public safety and dispersed the crowd in an orderly manner.

Some fans expressed disappointment with how the police handled the situation.

“They came in with their sirens. I thought that was a little crazy coming in on the grass with everybody there,” Lopez told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington.

Lopez also noted concerns about the lack of security and crowd control at the event, stating, “The crowd control isn’t here. This could potentially be something bigger.”

Despite the abrupt end to the concert, Lopez believes that Caesar’s team should have secured a permit, saying, “You’ve got to look out for your fans first.”

