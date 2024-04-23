Governor says newly signed school scholarship law is about giving ‘choice in education’

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill into law Tuesday essentially creating private school scholarships for children in underperforming public schools.

But opponents insist this is just a school voucher law and will ultimately hurt the public schools all across Georgia.

State Republicans have tried for years to get this kind of school voucher bill passed. It did this session with the governor’s help. They’re calling it a win for parents and students.

Opponents are saying tax dollars should be used for public education, not private education.

The Georgia Promise Scholarship Act creates a $6,500 scholarship for children in low-performing public schools who want to get a private school education.

The governor told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that the new law is about giving parents a choice.

“Really helping our kids in failing schools is what it’s all about, making sure we have choice in education,” Kemp said.

But criticism of the new law came quick.

Georgia Association of Educators president Lisa Morgan told Elliot that she doesn’t believe taxpayer money should be used for private schools.

“We are opposed to school vouchers,” Morgan said. “We believe funds should be for our public schools, should be reserved for our public schools which educate over 93% of our students here in Georgia.”

Elliot also reached out to several north Georgia school districts for comment.

Fulton County schools said they “oppose expansion of vouchers” and “firmly reject any proposals for expansion of voucher programs, emphasizing the importance of preserving public education funding.”

But others approve the law. Denice Dixon runs a small private school for special needs kids.

She told Elliot that the $6,500 would cover the cost of tuition at her school for an entire year.

“This bill is absolutely important to be able to provide that funding source for parents and students who need it,” Dixon said.

In other statements, DeKalb County school officials say they think this law will impact student enrollment and funding.

Cobb County school leaders said they’re proud to provide high-quality choices for families inside the public school framework.

The law goes into effect July 1.

