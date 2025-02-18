Gov. Kemp tours Germany to attract more businesses to Georgia

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp says he’s getting questions from European business leaders about the Trump administration’s relationship with Europe.

The governor is in Germany trying to attract new business to Georgia.

Georgia has strong business ties to Germany and the governor and his economic team are over there trying to strengthen those ties and develop new ones.

But he admits, he’s getting a lot of questions about the Trump administration.

“Well, they’re definitely asking questions, trying to understand, you know, exactly what the policies are going to be in Washington for Europe,” Kemp to Channel 2′s Richard Elliot.

Elliot spoke with Kemp virtually as he is on an economic development tour of Germany and Poland.

There are more than 600 German companies with offices already in Georgia and Kemp hopes to grow that number.

He arrived in Munich the same day Vice President JD Vance criticized European democracies, accusing them of retreating from their values and ignoring citizens’ concerns over immigration and free speech.

Kemp said many of the business leaders he’s met with have asked him a lot of questions about that speech and the Trump administration’s developing relationship with Europe.

Kemp insists some of the things Vance said needed to be said.

“He also feels like, and I believe this too, there are certain instances with foreign countries where we’re not being treated fairly and he feels like the United States should be treated fairly,” Kemp said.

Kemp is trying to sidestep international controversies and focus instead on bringing more business to Georgia, promoting its workforce development along with the universities and technical colleges here.

He also hinted he’s close to closing a deal with a prospect to do that.

“No hints about the prospect?” Elliot asked.

“No hints about the prospect other than it would be good if we could get it,” Kemp replied.

